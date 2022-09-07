Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Sheriff’s deputy sought in connection with 2 fatal shootings in California

A Northern California sheriff’s deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings...
A Northern California sheriff’s deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings of a man and woman.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say they are seeking a northern California sheriff’s deputy the in connection with the slaying of two people early Wednesday morning.

He remains at-large hours after the bloodshed.

Law enforcement officials say they are searching for Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Williams allegedly shot the pair in Dublin, California, early Wednesday morning and drove away.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says he was off-duty at the time of the shooting.

Other details were not immediately available.

Authorities have planned a late morning news conference.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, escaped from the Houston County Sheriff's Office Wednesday...
Houston Co. law enforcement looking for escaped inmate
Arrest made in Nacogdoches hit-and-run that injured 4-year-old
USDish.com is offering to pay a lucky horror movie fan to watch 13 Stephen King films before...
This company will pay you to watch 13 Stephen King movies by Halloween

Latest News

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record
Miguel Alejandro Zuniga, 31, escaped from the Houston County Sheriff's Office Wednesday...
Houston Co. law enforcement looking for escaped inmate
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion
People were stuck in a dark airport in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday morning.
Power outage at Austin airport leads to flight delays