Texas high school students accused of directing racists chants at Black players during game

KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area.

A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players.

She is not satisfied with the response from the Katy School District and has filed a formal complaint.

“Initially I was like ok, what are they trying to do, because our mascot is the Panthers. So none of that makes sense,” said Lakeesha Adams.

The sounds coming from Jordan High School fans at last Fridays volleyball game at first left Paetow fans confused.

Paetow players are mostly Black and Hispanic, but the Jordan team is majority White

Adams says Race played a role in her daughters team being heckled, harassed and taunted.

“It was chaotic. It just did not feel like a welcoming rival environment,” she said.

Adams says the game went on without anyone addressing what happened, so she made a formal complaint.

Today, Katy ISD sent out a letter to all parents in responses with part of it stating. " An investigation has identified some students engaged in behaviors that are not aligned with the district’s and the UILs expectation for sportsmanship conduct during an athletic event.”

Lakeesha Adams “I’m not asking you for this long, drawn out letter or any of that other stuff. Jut accountability and also a plan of action going forward so that...,” said Adams.

The district said students could face discipline, but did not specify whether anyone from Jordan High School has been punished.

The parent said she still hasn’t heard back from the school district about her formal complaint and outside of the team’s coach, no one has checked in on the players.

