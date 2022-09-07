Wednesday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Happy Wednesday! Here is the weather where you live... Isolated showers already on radar as we are starting our day, and temperatures are sitting in the 70s this morning. As we head into the afternoon, shower and thunderstorm coverage will increase, but still, some of us will not see rain today. Activity is expected to be scattered this afternoon, with the chances sitting around a 30-40% chance. Temperatures today will top off in the upper 80s and low 90s, depending on cloud cover and rain. Tonight, showers and thunderstorms will be coming to an end by sunset, and then the forecast looks dry overnight. More rain will be possible Thursday morning, but the chances are less than both today and yesterday’s. Tomorrow, tomorrow will start in the low 70s, and make their way into the 90s during the afternoon.

By Friday morning, I think it is possible we will see widespread morning lows in the upper 60s, which would be the first time since June for many of us. It is still going to be warm out there Friday afternoon, with highs forecast in the low 90s for both Friday and Saturday. Sunday and Monday look slightly cooler before we warm up again on Tuesday of next week. The extended forecast continues to look drier than the last few weeks, and temperatures should run closer to normal, if not above normal, through the extended period as well. A brief update on the tropics for you, there are three what we call “fish storms” to speak of, or three hurricanes with no impact to us humans, only the fish. Additionally, there are two areas to watch in the Atlantic. We will be monitoring those for you, but as of this morning, there is nothing expected to impact us or the Gulf Coast in the near future. Have a great Wednesday, we are halfway to the weekend!

