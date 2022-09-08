A&M Consolidated to host Lufkin on Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated Tigers (2-0) will wrap up its non-district schedule on Friday night in a battle of unbeatens against Lufkin (2-0).

Last week the Tigers beat Monterrey Mexico in a weather delayed game 49-13.

3rd ranked Consol is averaging over 40 points per game, and allowing just 13 points per contest. It would appear that things are clicking for the Tigers, but head coach Lee Fedora would like to see a couple of things cleaned up before the team turns its focus toward district play in two weeks.

“There are things we’ve got to get better at,” said Fedora. “When you go back and look at our films the last two weeks. Too many penalties, turnovers, and we’ve got to tackle better. So, those are things that we have been working on all week,” wrapped up the Consolidated head coach.

Kickoff is set for 7pm at Tiger Field. The last time A&M Consolidated played Lufkin was in 2013 and A&M Consolidated picked up a 42-41 win on the road.

