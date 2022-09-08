Former Lufkin Panther Erik McCoy agrees to 5 year extension with Saints
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Former Lufkin Panther Erik McCoy has agreed to a 5 year extension with the New Orleans Saints.
The deal was confirmed by his agency. It is reportably worth up to $63.75 million, including over $40 million in guarantees. McCoy will be one of the the highest paid centers in the NFL.
McCoy was drafted by the Saints in 2019 out of Texas A&M. He started every game his first two seasons. He missed five games in 2021.
