Former Lufkin Panther Erik McCoy agrees to 5 year extension with Saints

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Former Lufkin Panther Erik McCoy has agreed to a 5 year extension with the New Orleans Saints.

The deal was confirmed by his agency. It is reportably worth up to $63.75 million, including over $40 million in guarantees. McCoy will be one of the the highest paid centers in the NFL.

McCoy was drafted by the Saints in 2019 out of Texas A&M. He started every game his first two seasons. He missed five games in 2021.

