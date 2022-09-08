Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say

Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is facing charges that include delinquency of a minor.(Taylor County Jail)
By WCTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a former teacher at a private Christian school is facing additional charges after a reported incident at a school prom.

WCTV reports that 39-year-old Julie Hoover has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and a second felony charge of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in lewd conduct with a student.

The charges stem from a school prom on April 8. A student reportedly told investigators that Hoover pressured him to drink alcohol at the event, even forcing the straw from her cup into his mouth.

An administrator told investigators that staff had the alcohol in a back room to drink after the event when students left.

According to authorities, the student also said that when he was on or near the dance floor, Hoover was “twerking” on him, making him uncomfortable. At least two other people corroborated the story and told investigators they got in between Hoover and the student several times, trying to get the teacher to stop.

Hoover was arrested in June after deputies said she was sexting with an 18-year-old at the school.

Previously, records showed that the 18-year-old’s mother contacted the sheriff’s office on June 2 after finding explicit messages between the student and teacher.

According to court documents, the mother also told deputies that Hoover was arranging for the student to sneak into Hoover’s home while her husband was at work.

An official with the school, who asked not to be identified, issued the following statement in response to Hoover’s latest arrest:

“Mrs. Hoover is a former teacher with Point of Grace Christian. We will not provide further information on her employment or departure from our school. The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office informed us of the allegations against Mrs. Hoover, and we have cooperated with the investigation. Out of respect for the judicial process, we will not comment any further at this time.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

