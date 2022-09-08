Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jon Decker discusses what to expect following death of Queen Elizabeth

Jon Decker discusses the death of Queen Elizabeth II
Jon Decker discusses the death of Queen Elizabeth II
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Following the sudden death of Queen Elizabeth II our White House correspondent Jon Decker joined the East Texas Now broadcast to talk about what people can expect from the monarchy in the coming weeks.

The news was made public by the royal family’s Twitter page announcing the Queen’s death and also announcing that Prince Charles, now known as King Charles III, will be addressing the nation at noon central time.

“I’m sure that we all want to hear from Charles III as he’s now known in terms of what Queen Elizabeth II meant to the country, what she meant to the world, but also what she meant to him,” Decker said. “He lost his mother after all and I’m sure it’s a very difficult time for him and for his siblings as well.”

President Biden ordered the flags be at half mast at the White House as well as embassies and military bases around the world and issued a long tribute to the monarch.

“He promised that the strong relationship that the US has with the UK will continue with King Charles and the king’s consular,” Decker said.

No official date for the state funeral has been announced but the UK and commonwealth will be in mourning for the next 10 days.

“We will likely get an announcement to a specific date in the next 24 to 48 hours.” Decker said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

