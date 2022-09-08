Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Judge rules against required coverage of HIV prevention drug

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - A federal judge in Texas has ruled that required coverage of an HIV prevention drug under the Affordable Care Act violates a Texas employer’s religious beliefs and undercut the broader system that determines which preventive drugs are covered in the U.S.

The ruling was handed down Wednesday by Fort Worth-based U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor, who ruled in 2018 that the entire ACA is invalid. The U.S. Supreme Court ultimately overturned that decision.

O’Connor’s latest ruling targets a mandate under the law that requires employers to cover the HIV prevention treatment known as PrEP, which is a pill taken daily to prevent infection. The ruling’s impact beyond the plaintiffs wasn’t immediately clear.

The Biden administration is likely to appeal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Judge to set hearing in case against terminated Angelina County road engineer
