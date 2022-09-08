Judge to set hearing in case against terminated Angelina County road engineer

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An Angelina County judge said he will set a hearing date to address a motion to dismiss an indictment against a former Angelina County unit road engineer accused of falsifying an employee’s time sheet.

A motion to quash the indictment was filed on Sept. 2 by Chuck Walker’s defense attorney. Walker was indicted on a charge of tampering with a government document. He is accused of approving a false entry on an employee time sheet.

The motion to quash cites the fact that there were witnesses (law enforcement officers) in the grand jury room while witnesses were questioned. The motion stated these law enforcement officers questioned and examined witnesses and that they were not a member of the grand jury or the attorney representing the state. The motion states, for this reason, Walker requests the charges be dismissed.

Judge Bob Inselmann heard from Walker’s attorney Thursday morning about why the defense is asking the charges be dismissed. Inselmann said he will set a date for the next hearing sometime in October.

Walker is currently scheduled for a docket hearing on Nov. 8; a tentative trial date is set for Jan. 2023.

