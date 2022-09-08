Man dies while hiking Lighthouse trail at Palo Duro Canyon State Park

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man died Wednesday at Palo Duro Canyon State Park while he was hiking the Lighthouse trail.

According to a report, at around 4:30 p.m. yesterday, first responders were called to the Lighthouse trail for a hiker who collapsed.

Unfortunately, first responders were not able to revive the man in time.

Officials say that the family has been notified about the death.

The man’s name will not be released after his autopsy.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.