Remembering Buddy Holly, the day the music died

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Decades after his death Lubbock residents celebrate buddy holly’s 86th birthday.

“He put Lubbock and West Texas on the map,” Sebastian Forbush with the Buddy Holly Center said.

With notes on a page and performances seen around the world, Buddy Holly brought fame to the hub city. Now, 63 years after the day music died, murals, street signs, and statues ensure buddy’s influence will “Not fade Away”.

“To keep his memory alive,” Forbush said. “To keep people talking about him. So all the stuff that he had doesn’t get lost to time.”

His impact was felt by more than just his hometown of Lubbock. Some of the greatest bands of all time modeled parts of their own sound around buddy’s one-of-a-kind style.

“He really was a musical pioneer,” Forbush said. “He was always looking for that next thing. He was so influential to other musicians. The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, big names that everyone knows.”

Decades after that fateful February flight, musicians are still influenced by Buddy’s music. One of them being his nephew, Eddy Weir, who performed at the Buddy Holly Center’s Birthday Bash.

“We’re so proud of Buddy,” Weir said. “What he did for music worldwide, and it took a long time for us to realize how famous he was going to be.”

Weir says it was another world-famous band that opened his eyes to how great of a musician his uncle was.

“I was kinda a Beatles fan,” Weir said. “Then I found out The Beatles were a Buddy Holly fan. That kinda made me realize how important he really was.”

Buddy Holly’s death in a plane crash in 1959 changed the music industry forever. He was only 22 years old. 20 years later he was the first inductee for the inaugural West Texas Walk of Fame. His statue stands in front of the monument on 19th street and Crickets avenue. Another testament to his band and the legacy he leaves behind.

