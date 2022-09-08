Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA Economics and Finance Department provides economic services in East Texas with new research center

Mikhail Kouliavtsev serves as the director of the nonprofit center that resides in the Economics and Finance Department located in the Rusche College of Busine
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Mikhail Kouliavtsev serves as the director of the nonprofit center that resides in the Economics and Finance Department located in the Rusche College of Business at SFA. He said it’s one way of having a formal space for their work when teaming up with, “entities like businesses or these government agencies can contact us with a project or some need they have, and we can respond to them directly.”

Kouliavtsev said the center consists of faculty members who are economists in various fields that can contribute and speak on topics such as the Federal Reserve and new policies like student loan forgiveness.

“Our goal is to basically having an ability to share our expertise with the community in general,” he said.

Apart from working alongside the university, they have also worked with the City of Nacogdoches, forecasting sales tax revenue, as well as Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation over the impacts SFA and community events bring to the local economy.

The center will also be focusing on data analysis and market research in and around East Texas whether it be one-on-one assistance or visiting with specific groups.

”We’re local, sometimes we know better something about local economic conditions than some someone who doesn’t live and work in the area,” said Kouliavtsev.

The Center For Business and Economic Research says they will also have students get involved to get hands-on experience and expose them to real world economic research.

