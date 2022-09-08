Thursday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We have a beautiful day ahead with mostly sunny skies and temperatures pretty much right where they should be for this time of the year. We’re waking up in the upper 60s to lower 70s but will see a quick warm-up into the upper 80s and lower 90s for highs. A few showers/stray thunderstorm will be possible in Deep East Texas today, but coverage will be very limited and most will likely stay dry. Another dry and sunny day tomorrow as temperatures top off right around 90 degrees for most. Thankfully that means no weather worries for anyone heading to any high school football games tomorrow evening! Our weekend will be quiet and warm, with mornings starting off mild in the upper 60s to lower 70s and afternoons warm in the lower 90s. Our next cold front arrives later on Sunday and will bring a slight cooldown by next week, knocking afternoon highs down into the upper 80s before rebounding back to near 90 degrees by Wednesday of next week. Rain will be very limited over the next several days, so while we will appreciate the beautiful weather, let us hope that better rain chances are not too far behind.

