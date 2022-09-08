Tyler coach says team matches up well against undefeated Mesquite

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler Head Coach Ricklan Holmes is confident his team can find its first win against an undefeated team this week.

Holmes said Mesquite is a good team, but Tyler matches up well against them.

Holmes said his team’s four-overtime loss to Tyler Legacy was a case of mistakes. He said making less mistakes than the other team is more important than making more big plays.

Holmes’ interview was featured on Red Zone Preview on East Texas Now Wednesday night. You can see Red Zone Preview every night during the high school football season.

You can get plenty of more content like this on our free Red Zone app. More information here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.