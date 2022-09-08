Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Waco prostitution sting leads to arrest of seven alleged johns

The seven suspects arrested during the prostitution sting.
The seven suspects arrested during the prostitution sting.(Waco Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Seven suspects were arrested and more than a $1,000 seized following a two-day prostitution sting by the Waco Police Department and The Texas Department of Public Safety.

The undercover officers on Sept. 6-7 posted ads on sites known to be used for the solicitation of prostitution and met with the men who responded to the ads and arranged to pay for sex.

Authorities seized $1,060, seven cell phones, and impounded three vehicles after meeting with the suspects.

The following men were arrested in McLennan County by Waco Police and charged with solicitation of prostitution:

  • Mikel Ervin, 33, with a cash bond of $5,000
  • Ferdinand Guitad, 27, with a cash bond of $5,000
  • Aaron Lopez, 20, with a cash bond of $2,000
  • Hector Matute, 29, with a cash bond of $2,000
  • Milton Perez-Enriquez, 17, with a cash bond of $2,000
  • Widnel Sylfort , 41, with a cash bond of $5,000
  • Washington Vega, 31, with a cash bond of $2,000

