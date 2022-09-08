Waco prostitution sting leads to arrest of seven alleged johns

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Seven suspects were arrested and more than a $1,000 seized following a two-day prostitution sting by the Waco Police Department and The Texas Department of Public Safety.

The undercover officers on Sept. 6-7 posted ads on sites known to be used for the solicitation of prostitution and met with the men who responded to the ads and arranged to pay for sex.

Authorities seized $1,060, seven cell phones, and impounded three vehicles after meeting with the suspects.

The following men were arrested in McLennan County by Waco Police and charged with solicitation of prostitution:

Mikel Ervin, 33, with a cash bond of $5,000

Ferdinand Guitad, 27, with a cash bond of $5,000

Aaron Lopez, 20, with a cash bond of $2,000

Hector Matute, 29, with a cash bond of $2,000

Milton Perez-Enriquez, 17, with a cash bond of $2,000

Widnel Sylfort , 41, with a cash bond of $5,000

Washington Vega, 31, with a cash bond of $2,000

Copyright 2022 KWTX.. All rights reserved.