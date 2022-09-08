Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting in Central Lubbock

A woman was seriously injured after a shooting overnight in Central Lubbock.
A woman was seriously injured after a shooting overnight in Central Lubbock.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman was seriously injured after a shooting overnight in Central Lubbock.

Just after 1:00 a.m., officers were called to the 3800 block of 37th street and where they found a woman shot. She was immediately taken to the hospital for her injuries.

Officers say they do not have a description of the shooter at this time. They are however, looking for a dark gray Chrysler 300 in connection to the crime.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story; check back for updates

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

