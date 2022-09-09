Amarillo police rules death of man found by dumpster near Oak Drive Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has identified the man who was found by a dumpster near Oak Drive on Tuesday.

According to officials, on Sept 6, Amarillo police were called to the area of Oak Drive and Sycamore Avenue, which is near Hamlet Elementary School, on a man who was found dead by a dumpster in the alley.

Amarillo police have identified the man as 46-year-old Armando Misael Ramos Hernandez.

Officials say Armando’s death has been ruled a homicide.

The case remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this incident, call the Homicide Unit at (806) 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.

