Bell County Democrat says vandal is targeting his campaign office as a form of political intimidation

Suspect allegedly admitted to vandalizing office on one occasion, but has not been arrested by police
Killeen PD catch up with the suspect but no arrest was made.
Killeen PD catch up with the suspect but no arrest was made.(Louie Minor)
By Josh Bowering
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen campaign office of Louie Minor, a county commissioner candidate in Bell County, was vandalized over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Minors said it was the third time the air conditioning systems have been vandalized at this office

In the videos captured by minor’s security system, you can see a man with a pair of wire cutters.

On a separate occasion, the person caught by video was seen with a crowbar.

“The police, they interviewed him and he admitted to it. He said the reason he did this damage is because we’re democrats, we’re destroying the country and we’re trying to decriminalize marijuana here in Killeen,” said Minor.

Despite police having interviewed the subject and getting an admission of guilty in one instance of vandalism, an arrest warrant is needed to get him off the streets.

Until that arrest can be made, Minor’s campaign team isn’t backing down or taking this lightly.

“Oh no, no we’re not afraid. In fact, this is going to make us stronger. It’s going to make us stronger, yes,” said campaign manager Shirley Fleming.

With tools in hand, the subject has visited the campaign office on Aug. 15, Aug. 16, and most recently, on Sept. 3.

The most recent date is when Minor found the man and called police. It was on that occasion when the suspect was subsequently released due to lack of arrest warrant.

Spending more than $13,000 to repair his systems after the three separate acts of vandalism, Minor is more determined than ever to reach a larger audience going into the November election.

“To me, you know, it seems like he was trying to intimidate us. That’s not going to happen. We’re going to continue focusing on the November election,” said Minor.

