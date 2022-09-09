City of Nacogdoches in beginning phases of reconstructing main sewer lines

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches has sewer lines in dire need of replacement.

City Engineer Steve Bartlett said the two main sewer lines run down through north and south of the city. They are located in the low areas that run primarily along Lanana and Banita Creek.

The pipes are also over 50 years old and are slowly deteriorating.

“The pipes are made out of concrete which is not the most ideal material for a sewer. They tend to get eaten up by sewer gases,” said Bartlett.

With the lines being adjacent to the creeks, Bartlett said the city has faced multiple failure events with environmental impacts like raw sewage being released into the creeks during repairs.

Bartlett said the engineering department has funds in place that will begin the design work. $5 million will be going towards surveying and easement acquisitions.

While their main objective is to replace the sewer lines with new pipes and moving them slightly away from the creeks, Bartlett said they also will be making improvements to the current trail systems.

“Normally you don’t think of that on sewer lines but in this case, it’s appropriately located to try to make it an amenity as well as to a regular sewer line.”

But before they can move forward with construction they have to solve a $25 million shortfall. The new pipe material they are looking at will have a life expectancy for up to 100 years. “We will begin to look into ways to fund that through grants, through additional revenues from water user fees,” he said.

In the meanwhile, Bartlett said the city is being attentive by running cameras through the sewer lines to see current conditions and minimize any failures.

