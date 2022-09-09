Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Fair skies continue for the rest of the day with the lower humidity really making for a nice, comfortable evening. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s overnight tonight with fair skies through morning. Expect mostly sunny skies tomorrow with temperatures reaching near 90 degrees. One or two isolated showers will be possible, but mainly just for eastern counties close to the state line of Louisiana. A weak cold front moves in early Sunday with more drier air moving in behind it. This means some nice mild mornings ahead with temperatures in the mid 60s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s to start next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Brandon Park late...
Lufkin Police investigating Wednesday night shooting at park
Miranda Lambert
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards
2 injured in Uvalde Park shooting, 4 in custody.
Uvalde police: 2 juveniles injured in shooting at park, 4 suspects in custody
MIGUEL ZUNIGA, MELISSA PEARL ORTIZ
Girlfriend of escaped Houston County inmate apprehended in Corsicana
Judge to set hearing in case against terminated Angelina County road engineer
Terminated Angelina County road engineer alleges improper grand jury session

Latest News

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 9-9-22
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips Friday 9-9-22
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips