Harris County Sheriff’s Office: Father lied about baby in Jeep Cherokee in order to find it quicker

Anyone with information is to call 713-221-6000.
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The driver of the stolen Jeep Cherokee with a child inside Thursday morning has been charged with falsifying a kidnapping by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Anthony Ray Gray, 38, was charged with filing a false report after reporting the kidnapping to get a better response to his stolen vehicle.

KTRK reports Gray was out on bond for DWI at the time of his arrest, records show.

According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, investigators determined the child was never with him, but instead at a relative’s house.

The incident occurred before 5 a.m. Sept. 8 at a C-store in the 22523 block of Imperial Valley on FM 1960 when the man left the Jeep on and entered the store.

The Jeep was found at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 8 in the 16400 block of Eton Block Lane.

According to KTRK, surveillance video obtained showed one individual getting out of the Jeep.

