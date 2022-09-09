Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

LPD investigating report of shots fired south of Overton Elementary

Shots fired call
Shots fired call(KCBD, Peyton Toups)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call south of Overton Elementary around 3:20 p.m.

As children were leaving the school to go home, LISD police heard gunfire from south of the school. Police later located evidence of gunfire in the 3600 block of 31st Street in a neighborhood south of Overton Elementary School.

The students were ushered back into the school until they could be safely escorted out after LISD police and the LPD investigated the situation. No injuries were reported.

Lubbock police checked the school after a report of shots fired one block south of Overton...
Lubbock police checked the school after a report of shots fired one block south of Overton Elementary on Friday.(Peyton Toups, KCBD)

Police stated the gunshots had no connection to Overton Elementary School or Westwind Elementary.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accidental shooting at townhome
Person hospitalized after accidental shooting at Lufkin townhome
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
Shooting in Lufkin's Brandon Park
Police say suspects in Lufkin park shooting are juveniles
SFA will demolish multiple dormitories and the cafeteria.
SFA to demolish cafeteria, dorms to make way for modern facilities

Latest News

Gregg County Fair Kickoff
Gregg County Fair Kickoff
Winona Tornado Damage
Winona couple waiting for repairs following August tornado
Jack Elementary 9/11 Ceremony
Dr. Bryan C. Jack Elementary students remember namesake with annual 9/11 ceremony
Lake Stryker Water Woes
Cherokee County residents voice concerns over water quality issues
SFA Dorms
SFA Dorms