Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Panola County turns orange in honor of 4-year-old who passed away from cancer

Students, community members plan to wear orange
Bristell Andrews, 4, of Carthage
Bristell Andrews, 4, of Carthage(Courtesy)
By Blake Holland
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - Students and community members plan to wear orange at Friday night’s Carthage football game in honor of a four-year-old girl who recently passed away from cancer. Students at Beckville and Gary schools have also planned to wear orange in her honor.

According to her obituary, Bristell Andrews “won her battle with leukemia and walked into the streets of Heaven on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Humble, Texas.”

Leukemia is represented by an orange ribbon and became synonymous with Andrews and her fight over the past several years. Following the news of Andrews’ death, posts were made to social media asking people to wear orange in Panola County on Friday, Sept. 9.

Among those who had planned to wear the color: the CHS student section and band boosters working the concession stand at Friday night’s football game against Cornerstone Christian.

“Bristell was a lover of many things, but the thing she loved the most was her family and being with them,” her obituary stated. “She loved having picnics and would have them for every meal of the day. Her favorite place to be was at the beach, and her favorite thing to do was ride the backroads in her daddy’s sticker truck while singing along to the Disney soundtrack. One thing she knew how to do, was she knew how to make an entrance into a room. She would always announce her entrance when she arrived and would always get excited to see someone coming to see her. She adored being a big sister to Scarlett and loved to play with her. You could always find Bristell in a princess dress, and sometimes, it may be two different dresses in a day. She absolutely loved listening to music, dancing, and singing to any song from Disney. Bristell was a fighter and she fought until the very end.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Brandon Park late...
Lufkin Police investigating Wednesday night shooting at park
Miranda Lambert
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards
2 injured in Uvalde Park shooting, 4 in custody.
Uvalde police: 2 juveniles injured in shooting at park, 4 suspects in custody
MIGUEL ZUNIGA, MELISSA PEARL ORTIZ
Girlfriend of escaped Houston County inmate apprehended in Corsicana
Judge to set hearing in case against terminated Angelina County road engineer
Terminated Angelina County road engineer alleges improper grand jury session

Latest News

Beautiful evening for Friday night lights
White Oak pulls a victory over Harleton at Thursday game
White Oak pulls a victory over Harleton at Thursday game
White Oak pulls a victory over Harleton at Thursday game
White Oak pulls a victory over Harleton at Thursday game
Tatum Honors Mayflower Team
Tatum Eagles to honor Mayflower Panthers at football game
A&M Consolidated to host Lufkin on Friday