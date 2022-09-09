Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Sheriff: 2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Georgia

Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta, and a...
Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta, and a suspect remained barricaded in a home, authorities said.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Two deputies were killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a suburb near Atlanta, and a suspect remained barricaded in a home, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office in Cobb County tweeted initially that the two deputies had “died in the line of duty” and that a SWAT team and other law enforcement officers remained at the scene.

The county sheriff’s office did not release any additional information such as the identities of the officers or the circumstances in which they were killed. It said more information would be released later.

WSB-TV reported that people in the neighborhood nearby reported hearing several gunshots and then seeing law enforcement officers swarm the area.

Authorities did not immediately identify the suspect, and details about the warrant and attempts to serve it were not immediately disclosed.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the state’s top crime-fighting agency, separately said in a tweet that it was sending its condolences to the country sheriff, Craig Owens, and his office for the deaths of the deputies.

Sprawling Cobb County with more than 760,000 people is located just northwest of Atlanta and is one of Georgia’s most populous counties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MIGUEL ZUNIGA, MELISSA PEARL ORTIZ
Girlfriend of escaped Houston County inmate apprehended in Corsicana
The Lufkin Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened at Brandon Park late...
Lufkin Police investigating Wednesday night shooting at park
Miranda Lambert
2 East Texas natives nominated for multiple Country Music Awards
The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
ET Fight Academy shines at weekend jiujitsu competition in Houston
ET Fight Academy shines at weekend jiu-jitsu competition in Houston

Latest News

The suspects abandoned the vehicle they allegedly committed the crime in and fled in another...
Carrollton bank robbery suspects booked into Smith County Jail, awaiting extradition to Carrollton
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
N. Korea says it will never give up nukes to counter US
Jefferson Motorcycle Rally
Jefferson Motorcycle Rally
Tatum Honors Mayflower Team
Tatum Eagles to honor Mayflower Panthers at football game
Carrollton bank robbery suspects booked into Smith County Jail, awaiting extradition to...
Suspects in Carrollton bank robbery, shooting booked into Smith County Jail