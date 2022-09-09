Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sheriff’s deputies bust illegal game room in Central Texas, arrest two

Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti, 30
Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti, 30(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
RIESEL, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office CID Unit on Thursday arrested two men and shuttered an illegal game room operating within the Riesel city limits, the sheriff announced in a Facebook post.

The alleged game room employees, Ramesh Nidavolu, 29, and Nagedrama Chowdary Edupuganti, 30, were in custody Thursday on Class A Misdemeanor charges.

The business housing the illegal game room was shut down.

Officers with the Riesel Police Department assisted in the investigation.

No further information was provided. This is a developing story.

