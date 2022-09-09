Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TRAFFIC ALERT: Hwy 315 blocked from FM 840 to FM 95 due to fuel spill in Rusk County

A diesel spill is making travel treacherous in Rusk County Thursday night.(Rusk County OEM on Twitter)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A diesel spill is making travel treacherous in Rusk County Thursday night.

According to Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, Hwy 315 is blocked from FM 840 to FM 95. Detours are in place, but officials ask that drivers use US 259/79 from Mount Enterprise to Carthage, or US 59/84 from Carthage to Mount Enterprise.

