Two teens involved in taco shop shooting charged with criminal and attempted homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Homicide detectives charged two teens involved in a shooting at Oscar’s Taco Restaurant in South Nashville.

Dyquan Poole, 19, and Omarian Arrington, 17, were charged with criminal homicide and two counts of attempted criminal homicide this morning.

At 3 p.m. Friday, an Infiniti sedan and a Nissan Rogue simultaneously arrived in the rear parking lot and backed into spaces next to each other. A woman exited the Rogue and got into the back seat of the Infiniti. Poole and Arrington also got out of the Rogue and gunfire erupted.

Surveillance video shows both Poole and Arrington shooting at the Infiniti.

The unidentified woman, who had gotten out of the Rogue and into the Infiniti, was fatally wounded. Two other occupants of the Infiniti, Dillon Bird, 21, and Juan Davila-Hugarte, 18, were critically wounded.

After the gunfire stopped, Poole and Arrington got into the Rogue and attempted to flee the scene. They were unsuccessful and the car became disabled near the intersection of Fesslers Lane and Lebanon Pike.

The four persons in the Infiniti, including Poole and Arrington, tried to flee on foot but were caught by responding Hermitage Precinct officers.

Another person in the Rogue, Jaylen Floyd, 19, is being charged with evidence tampering after being identified as fleeing from the Rogue armed with a gun, which was recovered after.

A judicial commissioner set Poole’s bond this morning at $350,000. Floyd’s bond is set at $50,000 on the evidence tampering charge.

Arrington was booked into juvenile detention.

A total of eight guns were recovered during this investigation.

The motive for the gunfire remains under investigation.

