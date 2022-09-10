Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Dutch queen learns about flood control during Houston visit

Queen Maxima, of the Netherlands, waves to a gathering of school children as she walks with...
Queen Maxima, of the Netherlands, waves to a gathering of school children as she walks with Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner as she arrives at City Hall on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in Houston.(Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - A visit to Houston by the Dutch queen has highlighted a long friendship between Texas and the Netherlands that grew from their fight against a mutual enemy: flooding.

Queen Maxima on Friday visited Houston, where she met with the mayor and other officials and heard about how the Netherlands has helped the fourth largest U.S. city become more resilient to flooding following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

The queen also met with state and federal officials and heard about the help Dutch engineers and academics have given to Texas in the development of what could be the largest storm surge barrier in the world.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

