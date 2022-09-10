Lufkin topples No. 3 A&M Consolidated

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panthers red-hot start to the 2021 season continued in Week 3 after they took down No. 3 A&M Consolidated on the road.

Lufkin won the game 31-14.

The Panthers are 3-0 following wins over Tyler Legacy and Nacogdoches before Friday night’s win.

Lufkin was down 7-3 in the second quarter when linebacker Tanner Havard picked off an interception and ran it back 75 yards for the score.

Lufkin later took over on downs from their own one-yard line after a 4th and goal stop. That’s when Kedren Young took the handoff and broke through the middle for a 99-yard score.

