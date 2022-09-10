Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Quiet conditions tonight. Cold front arrives tomorrow which brings cooler temps for the start of the work week!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! The remainder of the evening will be a quiet one with mostly clear skies and temperatures steadily cooling into the upper 60s overnight. Temps will be warm again tomorrow, but a cold front that arrives early tomorrow morning will lead to more of a wider spread in the afternoon, with northern areas only reaching into the upper 80s for highs while southern zones warm into the lower 90s. East Texas looks to remain mostly dry tomorrow minus a slim chance for a few showers and potentially an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon along the front for areas south of I-20. Afternoon highs will see a decent drop into the mid to upper 80s on Monday with some pleasant lower humidity values, but our break from the 90s will be short lived unfortunately as temperatures quickly rebound back into the lower 90s for the second half of next week with mostly dry conditions. Have a safe weekend and enjoy the lovely weather!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accidental shooting at townhome
Person hospitalized after accidental shooting at Lufkin townhome
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
The Lufkin Police Department is seizing eight liner slot machines from six for-cash gambling...
Lufkin police seize eight liner slot machines
Shooting in Lufkin's Brandon Park
Police say suspects in Lufkin park shooting are juveniles

Latest News

Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips