Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny skies with only a slight chance for a brief shower across the eastern half of the area.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Saturday, East Texas! We’re off to another quiet and beautiful start this Saturday with temperatures in the 60s and mostly clear skies. Expect plenty of sunshine today as temperatures steadily warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s for highs. Isolated showers return to the forecast this afternoon for our easternmost counties as a disturbance moves into southern Louisiana/Mississippi from the Gulf of Mexico. We are not expected to get much out of this disturbance, so if you happen to get a light shower it will likely last only a brief few minutes. East Texas looks to remain mostly dry on Sunday as well, but a cold front will swing through starting early in the morning and should help form at least a few showers and potentially an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon. Afternoon highs will see a decent drop into the mid to upper 80s on Monday, but our break from the 90s will be short lived unfortunately as temperatures quickly rebound back into the lower 90s by the middle of next week with mostly dry conditions. Have a safe weekend and enjoy the lovely weather!

