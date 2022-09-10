Teen shoots 2 men in attempted home invasion in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two men are dead after being shot at by a teen in an attempted force entry in Harris County Friday evening.

The incident occurred in the 16000 block of First Street where the two men were armed and wearing masks while trying to force their way into a home.

According to deputies, the home was occupied by an adult, a 12-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys as well.

“One of the teens retrieved a shotgun and discharged it several times striking two of the suspects,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. A third suspect reportedly fled in a dark colored 4-door sedan.

No other injuries have been reported.

The case will be presented to a grand jury, according to Sheriff Gonzalez.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.