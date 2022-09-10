Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Teen shoots 2 men in attempted home invasion in Harris County

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. A third suspect reportedly fled in a dark colored 4-door sedan.
Imagen ilustrativa
Imagen ilustrativa(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Two men are dead after being shot at by a teen in an attempted force entry in Harris County Friday evening.

The incident occurred in the 16000 block of First Street where the two men were armed and wearing masks while trying to force their way into a home.

According to deputies, the home was occupied by an adult, a 12-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys as well.

“One of the teens retrieved a shotgun and discharged it several times striking two of the suspects,” said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. A third suspect reportedly fled in a dark colored 4-door sedan.

No other injuries have been reported.

The case will be presented to a grand jury, according to Sheriff Gonzalez.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HCSO Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accidental shooting at townhome
Person hospitalized after accidental shooting at Lufkin townhome
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
The teen got out of the car and walked into the path of the truck and was killed, according to...
Teen killed after walking into path of semi-truck, troopers say
Shooting in Lufkin's Brandon Park
Police say suspects in Lufkin park shooting are juveniles
SFA will demolish multiple dormitories and the cafeteria.
SFA to demolish cafeteria, dorms to make way for modern facilities

Latest News

A natural gas pipeline exploded southeast of New Orleans on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The fire was...
Houston company’s natural gas pipeline catches fire SE of New Orleans
Queen Maxima, of the Netherlands, waves to a gathering of school children as she walks with...
Dutch queen learns about flood control during Houston visit
This 2014 photo provided by Itza Pantoja shows Pantoja with her sons Dylan Cruz-Pantoja, left,...
Donating late son’s medical equipment brings mother solace
The Jeep community poured into Lufkin today for the annual Jeepin’ for Jesus off-road expo.
Jeepin’ for Jesus hold 5th annual off-road expo event
The Lufkin Police Department is seizing eight liner slot machines from six for-cash gambling...
Lufkin police seize eight liner slot machines