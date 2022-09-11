Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Houston armed suspects wanted in eye care store robbery

The suspects then forced the employees to the ground while they removed the money from the...
The suspects then forced the employees to the ground while they removed the money from the cash drawers along with designer glasses, placing everything in a black trash bag.(Houston Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery.

An unknown man entered a eye care store at around 2:10 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 5800 block of San Felipe asking about sunglasses.

While showing the sunglasses, the man pulled out a handgun to an employee and demanded the money from the cash register.

According to the Houston Police, as the suspect was escorting the employee to the cash register, two more men, both armed with handguns, walked into the business.

The suspects then forced the employees to the ground while they removed the money from the cash drawers along with designer glasses, placing everything in a black trash bag.

The suspects then ran out of the back door emergency exit, got into a black four-door Lexus, and fled the scene.

Suspect number one is described as a Black man, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 9 inches, thin muscular build and wearing a black long sleeve short, black pants, a cap and sunglasses.

Suspect number two is described as a Black man, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, heavy set and wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black pants.

Suspect number two is described as a White man, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, with tattoos on neck and wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and a cap.

The escape vehicle is described as a Black Lexus four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is to contact the Crime Stoppers of Houston DIRECTLY if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000.

Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
The Lufkin Police Department is seizing eight liner slot machines from six for-cash gambling...
Lufkin police seize eight liner slot machines
Heath Edward Bumpous
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance marriage
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
Nacogdoches High School students learning cosmetology.
Nacogdoches High School student to lobby U.S. congress about education programs
Residents at Tyler senior living community receive gift baskets for Grandparents Day
Residents at Tyler senior living community receive gift baskets for Grandparents Day
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
Current, incoming Gregg County DA working together to address case backlog
Current, incoming Gregg County DA working together to address case backlog