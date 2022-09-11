Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny skies and warm conditions this afternoon. A stray shower or t'storm is possible this afternoon south of I-20 along an advancing cold front.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! Our Sunday begins with dry and mostly clear skies and mild temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. We will be on the warm side today, but a cold front is already pushing through East Texas and will lead to more of a wider spread of temperatures this afternoon. Northern areas will likely only reach into the middle to upper 80s for highs while southern zones warm into the lower 90s. This cold front will bring a slim chance for a few showers and potentially an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon for areas south of I-20, although the majority of East Texas will remain dry. Temperatures will see a decent drop into the middle 60s in the morning and mid to upper 80s in the afternoon on Monday with some pleasant lower humidity values, but our break from the 90s will be short lived unfortunately as temperatures quickly rebound back into the lower 90s for the second half of next week with mostly dry conditions. Our warm and dry weather pattern looks to continue into next weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s.

