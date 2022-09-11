Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Texas A&M tumbles to No. 24 in latest AP poll

Texas A&M Football
Texas A&M Football(KBTX)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Associated Press released their Week Three Top 25 College Football Poll on Sunday with a lot of movement. Texas A&M fell 18 spots from No.6 to No. 24 after losing to Appalachian State at home 17-14 on Saturday.

The Southeastern Conference continues to lead all conferences with eight teams still ranked. Georgia moved up a spot to No. 1, while Alabama fell to No. 2 after barely beating Texas 20-19. Kentucky climbed to No. 9 after beating Florida, who slid to No. 18. Arkansas comes in at No. 10, Tennesse is ranked 15, while Ole Miss comes in at No. 20.

Appalachian State received votes after upsetting the Aggies and sit just outside the poll at No. 28.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lufkin Police Department is seizing eight liner slot machines from six for-cash gambling...
Lufkin police seize eight liner slot machines
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
The Jeep community poured into Lufkin today for the annual Jeepin’ for Jesus off-road expo.
Jeepin’ for Jesus hold 5th annual off-road expo event

Latest News

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after scoring a point against Casper Ruud, of Norway, during...
Carlos Alcaraz wins US Open for 1st Grand Slam title, top ranking
Former President George W. Bush, right, hands the ball to Andita Pollozani, center, for the...
George W. Bush part of MLB’s 9/11 anniversary tribute
A "Uvalde Strong" sticker is displayed on a Houston Texans helmet prior to an NFL football...
Texans honor Uvalde shooting victims, host high school football team Sunday
FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball...
Former MLB pitcher-turned-police officer Anthony Varvaro dies in car crash