Two men arrested in gun fight

Kelly Joe Cain of Milano, Dillion Ray Little of Milano.(Milam county gunfight)
By Alyssa Ytuarte
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Milam County (KWTX) - On Saturday September 10th at approximately 1:45 a.m. the Milam County Sheriff’s office received calls of gunshots in the area of Avenue A and 4th Street, Milano, Milam County, Texas.

Authorities say Kelly Joe Cain of Milano drove by Dillion Ray Little of Milano’s house on his motorcycle wearing a clown mask and carrying a AK 47.

Little went outside to confront Cain where the two then engaged in a gunfight.

After shooting several rounds Cain ran by foot, hiding the gun under a residents house before going to another residents house to have them call Milam County Sheriff’s office.

Cain was transported to a nearby hospital for gunshot wounds but they were not life threatening and he was later released.

Authorities believe the two men have had an ongoing feud.

Dillion Ray Little is being charged with Aggravated Assault Causes Serious Bodily Injury and Second Degree Felony.

Kelly Joe Cain is being charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Second Degree Felony.

Both men have been arrested and are in custody awaiting ministration.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have anymore information Call The Milam County Sheriff’s office (254) 697-7037.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

