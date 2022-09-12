Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Communication is key to staying on budget for a wedding

Define priorities first and budget around them
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - The average cost of a wedding in the United States is $22,500 and according to experts, the best way to save on this high price tag is to be flexible.

A venue is your biggest expense, depending on what state you live in. The average cost according to WeddingWire is $6,000

Nate Johnson, a wealth management advisor with Merrill Lynch, said while you are in the planning stages it’s important for the family members to be on the same page in terms of the budget.

Defining your priorities, be it the ceremony, the food, or the venue, will help you all know where to rein in other costs, Johnson said. He stressed how important it is for everyone involved in the planning and financing to be open and honest with each other.

Johnson said it is still traditional for the bride’s side of the family to cover the costs associated with the ceremony and the reception and the groom’s side of the family to cover the costs associated with the rehearsal dinner and maybe any excursions around the wedding weekend.

The Better Business Bureau has free resources for anyone planning a wedding along with tips on how to find reputable vendors in your areas.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
The Lufkin Police Department is seizing eight liner slot machines from six for-cash gambling...
Lufkin police seize eight liner slot machines
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Accidental shooting at townhome
Person hospitalized after accidental shooting at Lufkin townhome

Latest News

Marshall man's multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
This image provided by Blue Origin shows a capsule containing science experiments after a...
Bezos rocket fails during liftoff, only experiments aboard
Mourners leave flowers, notes and stuffed animals outside of Buckingham Palace in memory of...
Queen hailed in service as a ‘constant in all of our lives’
Donald Kirkland was charged with theft of merchandise.
Man accused of stealing TVs from Walmart and selling them in the parking lot, police say
Ukraine has kept the counteroffensive momentum in its war against Russia going. It says it...
Ukraine pushes back to northeast border, captures many POWs