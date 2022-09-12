Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

EPA to hold community meeting in Laredo this week

EPA to hold community meeting in Laredo this week
EPA to hold community meeting in Laredo this week(KGNS)
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A long-awaited conversation is finally taking place.

The Environmental Protection Agency is visiting Laredo to hear concerns from residents about the toxicity in our city.

It’s a top concern that has been haunting Laredo residents for several months now.

Concerned community members have been fighting back against ethylene oxide emissions from Midwest Sterilization and they might get some answers this week as the EPA is set to hold a community meeting.

Residents believe the conversation is long overdue.

“I spoke to one woman who said that her child had passed away and that all they know is that it was environmental”, said Clean Air Laredo Coalition Member Vanessa Perez. “I’ve spoken to business owners that have said that they have some employees that have cancer and that it’s very aggressive, it keeps coming back.”

The coalition says they have many expectations from the meeting.

“Hopefully EPA will, one, change their policies to be stricter to not allow as many emissions if any. Hopefully, maybe require them to phase out of using ethylene oxide altogether and adopt other methods”, said Perez.

And the minimum they expect is an air monitoring program.

As they feel it’s contradictory for Midwest to claim they have clean air without monitoring.

While concerns from residents in the area grow regarding the amount of contamination that’s in the air.

The coalition explains their aim is not anti-business, as there are several alternatives for sterilizing equipment that does not contaminate or harm humans.

“There’s hydrogen peroxide which is what people normally think of when you have a scrape or when you’re going to disinfect something at your home. There’s steam, which is basically just very hot water. And there’s gamma radiation that they can use as well”, said Sheila Serna.

The coalition expects this conversation to be just the first of many and hopes it can result in new partnerships from federal and state agencies.

“We’re hoping that we put enough pressure on EPA so that they can allocate some of their funds to doing side-by-side monitoring with us as well”, said Serna.

The meeting will take place Thursday, Sept. 15 at 6:30 pm in the TAMIU Fine and Performing Arts Recital Hall at 5201 University Boulevard.

Click here to register for the meeting.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
Heath Edward Bumpous
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance marriage
The Lufkin Police Department is seizing eight liner slot machines from six for-cash gambling...
Lufkin police seize eight liner slot machines
The Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska announced on Monday country music star John Michael Montgomery...
Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash
Nacogdoches High School students learning cosmetology.
Nacogdoches High School student to lobby U.S. congress about education programs

Latest News

Apple introduces new iPhone features with iOS 16.
New iOS update: iPhone messages can be edited, deleted
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
Nacogdoches High School students learning cosmetology.
Nacogdoches High School student to lobby U.S. congress about education programs
Residents at Tyler senior living community receive gift baskets for Grandparents Day
Residents at Tyler senior living community receive gift baskets for Grandparents Day
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children