Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Evening Weather at your Fingertips

The coolest morning we have experienced since May 28th is on its way to ETX for Tue AM.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Behind yesterday’s cold front, the air is dry and somewhat cooler. We are anticipating the coolest morning here in East Texas since May 28th. Lows are expected to drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s overnight with a few over the northernmost sections of ETX dropping into the middle 50s for an hour or so. Plentiful sunshine is likely for at least the next 7 days. Low temperatures should stay in the 60s through Saturday morning before going back into the lower 70s by Sunday morning. High Temperatures should remain in the lower 90s into Saturday, then possibly into the middle 90s Sun and Mon. Humidity Values are likely to slowly rise this week, making it feel warmer and warmer each day, especially during the afternoon hours. South to Southeast wind is likely at 5-15 mph through the entire forecast period of 7 days. Ready for a chilly morning? Have a great Monday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
The Lufkin Police Department is seizing eight liner slot machines from six for-cash gambling...
Lufkin police seize eight liner slot machines
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Accidental shooting at townhome
Person hospitalized after accidental shooting at Lufkin townhome

Latest News

The Coolest Morning since May 28th is ahead for East Texas on TUE AM.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Monday 9-12-22
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Monday 9-12-22
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Monday 9-12-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 9-12-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Monday 9-12-22