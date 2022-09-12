Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fugitive from Midland added to Texas most wanted list

Antonio Martinez Gonzalez,(Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List.

Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and has been wanted since February 2021, after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. In May 2021, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for his arrest for assault by impeding breath/circulation.

In 2006, Gonzalez was convicted of injury to a child and sentenced to two years of probation. That was later revoked and replaced with a six-month sentence in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility. In 2009, he was convicted of assault against a public servant and received a two-year sentence. In 2017, Gonzalez was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and received an eight-year sentence. He was released on parole in June 2019.

Gonzalez is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his head, neck, chest, abdomen, back, left shoulder and hand, fingers, both ears, arms, wrists and legs. In addition to Midland, he also has ties to Mexico.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to Gonzalez’s arrest.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Gonzalez’s wanted bulletin.

