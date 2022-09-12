Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

‘It’s difficult to talk about him’: Groesbeck church celebrates life of fallen state trooper on 9/11

Trooper Chad Walker Service
Trooper Chad Walker Service
By Alex Fulton
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - 9/11 is sometimes referred to as the Day of Remembrance. For the town of Groesbeck, today is a day to remember a friend, family and community member.

“It’s difficult to talk about him,” Dennis Walker said.

Community members like Dennis understand the sacrifice first responders make everyday to protect others. He worked in law enforcement for 40 years before retiring.

“We know that that possibility exists but you can’t dwell on that,” Dennis said. “You do that, you can’t do your job.”

Dennis is also the grandfather of Texas State Trooper Chad Walker, the Texas Department of Safety State Trooper who was shot and killed in the line of duty in March 2021.

“You put it behind you, but you never forget, something that was so totally unexpected,” he said.

On Sunday the Living Proof Church in Groesbeck invited local police officers and firefighters to attend a special Sunday service. The Groesbeck Volunteer Fire Department, Groesbeck Police Department and Texas State Troopers, all received a special challenge coin for their service.

After some prayer, first responders and their families all received a free brisket lunch. This is the 8th year the church has put on the event to recognize first responders past and present.

“The courage that it takes to put on a uniform regardless of fire, police or military and that needs to be recognized,” senior pastor John Carabin said.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
The Lufkin Police Department is seizing eight liner slot machines from six for-cash gambling...
Lufkin police seize eight liner slot machines
Heath Edward Bumpous
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance marriage
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
Nacogdoches High School students learning cosmetology.
Nacogdoches High School student to lobby U.S. congress about education programs
Residents at Tyler senior living community receive gift baskets for Grandparents Day
Residents at Tyler senior living community receive gift baskets for Grandparents Day
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
Current, incoming Gregg County DA working together to address case backlog
Current, incoming Gregg County DA working together to address case backlog