Joyland will not reopen, is now for sale

By Amber Stegall
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Owners of Joyland Amusement Park have announced that after 50 years, they will not be reopening the park.

It will be auctioned on October 27, 2022, if a viable offer is not found by Oct. 1, 2022.

“We have been blessed with 50 years of wonderful memories, fabulous employees and amazing guests who have all touched our lives,” said owners in a social media post.

The owners say the threat of flooding in Mackenzie Park, not being able to find workers, the continuous vandalism and their “aging bodies” are all contributing factors in the decision.

