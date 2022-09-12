Marshall man’s multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - If you have about 25 million you can buy them all, although it’s doubtful that will happen. A Marshall man is about to auction off his car collection with the help of Sotheby’s.

Gene Ponder has a thing for cars, which is kind of stating the obvious.

“I grew up not having a car. And I don’t care how good a football player or track star you were, girls didn’t want to walk on a date. So, I vowed sooner or later I’d own a lot of cars and clothes,” Ponder said.

Gene never got around to showing me his clothes collection, but I was pretty overwhelmed by the cars.

“So how many cars do you have all together?” I asked Gene.

“I believe it’s 130 give or take three or four. Sometimes I’m not exactly sure,” Ponder said.

Gene says he was raised by his grandparents and worked for a cabinet maker. He began making them himself and it became a business which was very lucrative. Eventually he sold it but decided to start another business in 2007. He financed it with a previous car collection.

“I sold about 40 of the cars back then. I didn’t want a bunch of bank debt. And I wanted to start a large cabinet company with the most sophisticated equipment that you could find now days,” Ponder said.

That was pretty lucrative too and he started up another collection adding to the six cars he kept. He says about four years back his son, who was helping to run the company, died.

“When I lost him, I sold the company and just kind of lost myself in the cars,” Ponder said.

He lost his wife recently, and he says at eighty he’s closer to the end than the beginning so:

“I don’t want to leave all of this to one of my grandchildren to have to sell off and take care of. It’s better that I do it with somebody that really knows what they’re doing and that’s R.M. Sotheby’s,” Ponder said.

He says the one-million-dollar 1959 Mercedes 300 SL, the Ferraris, the Bugattis, the MGs, and the Maseratis all:

“Run as good as they look,” Ponder said.

He says he’ll miss all his prize possessions, but they need to be driven, he can’t get to them all, and it’s time to move on.

“But to me they’re works of art. Some people want a Rembrandt on their wall. These are my Rembrandts,” Ponder said.

All for sale, no reserve, although he is keeping a few off property.

The Sotheby’s auction is in person and online September 22-24 from Ponder’s home in Marshall.

