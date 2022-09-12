Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Monday’s Weather: Sunny and beautiful today!

By Katie Vossler
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s a beautiful start to the day with temperatures in the 60s this morning.  Yesterday’s cold front may not have brought in any cold air, but it did bring in drier air.  Winds will be light today out of the north and northeast and humidity will be much lower with high temperatures below average in the mid 80s this afternoon.  The weather will be pretty quiet this week with lots of sunshine.  Once winds begin to turn around from the southeast, temperatures will begin to rise with highs back in the lower 90s by the last half of the week.  The humidity will be rising, too with a few more clouds this weekend.

