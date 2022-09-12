Nacogdoches resident to host run honoring fallen 9/11 heroes.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Chris Enos is a volunteer for the Travis Manion Foundation that works with families of the fallen and to impact the youth all over the county.

And the reason the foundation hits close to home was because one of his own friends was killed in action in Iraq. “My wife’s uncle was killed in action in Vietnam so it’s something I’m kind of passionate about - families that have family members that they lost in action, especially since I lost a friend in high school,” Enos said.

One of the biggest fundraisers they host is the 9/11 Heroes Run.

Enos says the annual event honors the heroes of the terror attacks on September 11th, 2001, as well as those who have served the nation since that day.

This will be the third year Enos has organized a “shadow run” in Nacogdoches. The run will start at Pecan Park and small groups of runners and walkers will follow the Lanana creek trail.

Enos says previous years they raised $15,000. This year, his 8-year-old son Ryan Enos raised $300 himself. “I gave away free stickers and free bracelets and asked them to donate, and my dad made cards about how it works,” he said.

This year marks the 21 year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that impacted all Americans. Enos said being part of the foundation and run is one way to say thank you for those who risked their lives. “It doesn’t seem like it was 21 years ago. But especially with this foundation I just feel it’s something we could do to give back to all the families that have lost so much in the last 21 years of war and terror.”

The 9/11 Heroes Run will take place on September 13.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.