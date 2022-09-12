Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Nacogdoches resident to host run honoring fallen 9/11 heroes.

By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Chris Enos is a volunteer for the Travis Manion Foundation that works with families of the fallen and to impact the youth all over the county.

And the reason the foundation hits close to home was because one of his own friends was killed in action in Iraq. “My wife’s uncle was killed in action in Vietnam so it’s something I’m kind of passionate about - families that have family members that they lost in action, especially since I lost a friend in high school,” Enos said.

One of the biggest fundraisers they host is the 9/11 Heroes Run.

Enos says the annual event honors the heroes of the terror attacks on September 11th, 2001, as well as those who have served the nation since that day.

This will be the third year Enos has organized a “shadow run” in Nacogdoches. The run will start at Pecan Park and small groups of runners and walkers will follow the Lanana creek trail.

Enos says previous years they raised $15,000. This year, his 8-year-old son Ryan Enos raised $300 himself. “I gave away free stickers and free bracelets and asked them to donate, and my dad made cards about how it works,” he said.

This year marks the 21 year anniversary of the 9/11 attacks that impacted all Americans. Enos said being part of the foundation and run is one way to say thank you for those who risked their lives. “It doesn’t seem like it was 21 years ago. But especially with this foundation I just feel it’s something we could do to give back to all the families that have lost so much in the last 21 years of war and terror.”

The 9/11 Heroes Run will take place on September 13.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lufkin Police Department is seizing eight liner slot machines from six for-cash gambling...
Lufkin police seize eight liner slot machines
James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
The Jeep community poured into Lufkin today for the annual Jeepin’ for Jesus off-road expo.
Jeepin’ for Jesus hold 5th annual off-road expo event

Latest News

Former President George W. Bush, right, hands the ball to Andita Pollozani, center, for the...
George W. Bush part of MLB’s 9/11 anniversary tribute
A "Uvalde Strong" sticker is displayed on a Houston Texans helmet prior to an NFL football...
Texans honor Uvalde shooting victims, host high school football team Sunday
A man holds a newspaper with a front page of Queen Elizabeth II as he stands outside the gates...
What’s next for the UK as Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says