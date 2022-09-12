Old Rivals Longview, Lufkin kick off district play in Red Zone Game of the Week

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Abe Martin Stadium will host the biggest game on the week 4 slate when Lufkin challenges Longview, the No.1 team in the state in 5A DI.

The game will be the district opener for both teams in the new 7-5A DI district following realignment in the spring. Lufkin enters the contest after upsetting No. 3 ranked A&M Consolidated 31-17 this past Friday.

Highlights from Lufkin’s Week 3 win:

The Lobos steamrolled their way through Tyler Legacy, winning 69-0. It was also win No. 200 for coach John King.

Highlights from Longview’s Week 3 win:

This will be the 85th meeting between the two rivals with Longview holding an overall series lead of 43-37-4. The Lobos have won the past five matchups dating back to 2017 and won the last matchup 41-5 in the 2020 playoffs.

Kickoff from Abe Martin is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.