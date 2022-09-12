Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Pilot killed in Waller County plane crash

A passenger in the plane survived but is in critical condition, according to DPS.
The single engine plane crashed at Waller Gladish and Howell Road
The single engine plane crashed at Waller Gladish and Howell Road(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - One person was killed and another is in critical condition following a plane crash Monday afternoon in Waller County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The single-engine plane crashed at Waller Gladish and Howell Road, near the Soaring Club of Houston.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.

The men in the plane have not been identified at this time.

According to FlightAware.com, the plane left Hooks Memorial Airport in Houston and its destination was the flight school. The aircraft is registered to a man named Harding Rome of Houston.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
The Lufkin Police Department is seizing eight liner slot machines from six for-cash gambling...
Lufkin police seize eight liner slot machines
Heath Edward Bumpous
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance marriage
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
Nacogdoches High School students learning cosmetology.
Nacogdoches High School student to lobby U.S. congress about education programs
Residents at Tyler senior living community receive gift baskets for Grandparents Day
Residents at Tyler senior living community receive gift baskets for Grandparents Day
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
East Texas organization, parents meet to share resources for neurodivergent children
Current, incoming Gregg County DA working together to address case backlog
Current, incoming Gregg County DA working together to address case backlog