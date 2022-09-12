Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Cadet wears Former Governor Rick Perry ‘72’s senior boots at march-in

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Cadet Jake Worrell ‘23 had the opportunity to march-in wearing former Governor Rick Perry’s ‘72 senior boots before the Sam Houston State football game.

After Worrell’s father passed away in Iraq, Gov. Perry frequently checked in with the family and told Worrell that once he was a senior, he could wear his boots to a game.

The Texas A&M Corp of Cadets says Worrell’s experience at the first march-in is symbolic of the Aggie family, its commitment to supporting one another, and the strength of the Spirit of Aggieland.

You can read more about Worrell’s story at tx.ag/JakeWorrell

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.