Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Cadet wears Former Governor Rick Perry ‘72’s senior boots at march-in

Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Cadet wears Former Governor Rick Perry ‘72’s senior boots at march-in
Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Cadet wears Former Governor Rick Perry ‘72’s senior boots at march-in
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Cadet Jake Worrell ‘23 had the opportunity to march-in wearing former Governor Rick Perry’s ‘72 senior boots before the Sam Houston State football game.

After Worrell’s father passed away in Iraq, Gov. Perry frequently checked in with the family and told Worrell that once he was a senior, he could wear his boots to a game.

The Texas A&M Corp of Cadets says Worrell’s experience at the first march-in is symbolic of the Aggie family, its commitment to supporting one another, and the strength of the Spirit of Aggieland.

You can read more about Worrell’s story at tx.ag/JakeWorrell

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
The Lufkin Police Department is seizing eight liner slot machines from six for-cash gambling...
Lufkin police seize eight liner slot machines
Heath Edward Bumpous
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance marriage
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators

Latest News

The Jeep community poured into Lufkin today for the annual Jeepin’ for Jesus off-road expo.
Jeepin’ for Jesus hold 5th annual off-road expo event
Bristell Andrews, 4, of Carthage
Panola County turns orange in honor of 4-year-old who passed away from cancer
Jacky Jack White and Tommie Ritter-Smith
Songwriting legend’s guitar on loan to Texas Country Music Hall of Fame in Carthage
A mural that depicts a meeting between Davy Crockett and A.E. Gossett.
Mark In Texas History: Davy Crockett inspired more than just the city’s name
Mark In Texas History: Davy Crockett inspired more than just the city’s name
Mark In Texas History: Davy Crockett inspired more than just the city’s name