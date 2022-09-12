Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Troup High School football player ‘continues to heal’ from head injury during game

(Troup ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Troup ISD Tigers football player #22, Cooper Reid, “continues to heal” after an injury at a football game Friday night.

Cooper suffered a serious head injury during the homecoming game against Buffalo.

School officials say recent CAT scans show no change, which Cooper’s family says is positive news. They are praying for decreased pressure on his brain.

Troup High School football player 'continues to heal' from head injury during game
Troup High School football player 'continues to heal' from head injury during game(Troup ISD)

The Troup ISD staff and student body wore blue in support of Cooper on Monday.

The team, family and friends are grateful for support. They believe in the healing power of prayer, and they say they know God will heal Cooper Reid.

A Facebook page was created for prayers and updates.

PREVIOUS: Troup High School football player suffers head injury during game

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
The Lufkin Police Department is seizing eight liner slot machines from six for-cash gambling...
Lufkin police seize eight liner slot machines
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Accidental shooting at townhome
Person hospitalized after accidental shooting at Lufkin townhome

Latest News

Marshall man's multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Heath Edward Bumpous
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance marriage
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance wedding
Groom gets 7 years for robbing Groveton bank to finance wedding
Nacogdoches High School students learning cosmetology.
WebXtra: Nacogdoches High School student seeks to lobby U.S. congress about education programs
Nacogdoches High School students learning cosmetology.
WebXtra: Nacogdoches High School student seeks to lobby U.S. congress about education programs