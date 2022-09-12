Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Wife charged in death of husband takes plea deal, sentenced to 10 years

LaSherria Hastings pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
LaSherria Hastings pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.(Lubbock Co. Detention Center)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LaSherria Hastings pleaded guilty Monday to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the stabbing death of her husband, Randale Stewart.

Hastings was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

On August 20, 2017, police were called to the 5800 block of Ave. G where a man had been reportedly stabbed. Investigators later arrested Hastings in connection to the murder of Stewart.

She was originally indicted for murder, but took a plea deal for aggravated assault.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James McCoy Taylor, 36, of Katy, was released later in the day on bonds totaling $6,000, online...
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
The Lufkin Police Department is seizing eight liner slot machines from six for-cash gambling...
Lufkin police seize eight liner slot machines
Authorities say a 17-year-old boy fired a shotgun at three male suspects trying to force entry...
Teen shoots 2 suspects in attempted home invasion, sheriff says
Margaritaville at Sea announced a new "Heroes Sail Free" cruise program.
Margaritaville at Sea offers free paradise cruise for military, first responders and educators
Accidental shooting at townhome
Person hospitalized after accidental shooting at Lufkin townhome

Latest News

Marshall man's multi-million dollar collection of cars to be auctioned off
Nacogdoches High School students learning cosmetology.
WebXtra: Nacogdoches High School student seeks to lobby U.S. congress about education programs
Nacogdoches High School students learning cosmetology.
WebXtra: Nacogdoches High School student seeks to lobby U.S. congress about education programs
Heroes Run
Nacogdoches resident to host run honoring fallen 9/11 heroes.
Former President George W. Bush, right, hands the ball to Andita Pollozani, center, for the...
George W. Bush part of MLB’s 9/11 anniversary tribute